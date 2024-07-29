Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

