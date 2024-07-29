Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,902 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

