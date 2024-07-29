Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,486.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

