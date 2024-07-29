Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,368 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $38.87 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

