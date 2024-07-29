Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,226 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.
Orange Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41.
Orange Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.
Orange Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
