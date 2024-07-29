Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 162,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 809,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,306,000 after purchasing an additional 375,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

