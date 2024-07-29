Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,496 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Avient by 50,811.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

