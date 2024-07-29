Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 11.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $330,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 37.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Garmin by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Up 2.6 %

GRMN stock opened at $177.94 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.