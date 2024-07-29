Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

