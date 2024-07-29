Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $29,622,803 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $338.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.72. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

