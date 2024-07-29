Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $128,254,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $106,339,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Stellantis by 184,881.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,089,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,474,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,710 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.4 %

Stellantis stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

