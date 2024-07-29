Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Crane NXT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CXT opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

