Aecon Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.94.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$15.63 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.