AerCap (NYSE:AER) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

NYSE AER opened at $93.58 on Monday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

