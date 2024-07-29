Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion.

AEM opened at C$101.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$105.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 199.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total value of C$308,226.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,903. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

