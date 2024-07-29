Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $96.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

