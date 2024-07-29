Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,376. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.