Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
AGI stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.