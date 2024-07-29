Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

