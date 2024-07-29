Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

AGI opened at C$22.83 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.86. The company has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$828,006.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,052 shares of company stock worth $3,409,101. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.