Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.0 %
AGI opened at C$22.83 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.86. The company has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on AGI
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$828,006.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,052 shares of company stock worth $3,409,101. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.