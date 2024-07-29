Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,056 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 1,378,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $16.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

