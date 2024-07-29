Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $151.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $118.92 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $55,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.