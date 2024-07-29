Alkermes plc Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALKS. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alkermes by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alkermes by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

