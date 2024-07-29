AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, RTT News reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
Shares of AB stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.
AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AB
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.