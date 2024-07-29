AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, RTT News reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

