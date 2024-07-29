AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.6 %

AB stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AllianceBernstein

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.