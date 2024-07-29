Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

LNT opened at $56.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.