Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.43.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
