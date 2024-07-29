Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.