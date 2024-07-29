Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Allurion Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALUR opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Allurion Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
