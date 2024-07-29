Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

