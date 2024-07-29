Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 113,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

