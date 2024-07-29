Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

