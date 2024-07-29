ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of REIT opened at $26.85 on Monday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
