Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $1.91 on Monday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

