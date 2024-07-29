Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

