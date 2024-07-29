Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,795,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,370 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,406,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

