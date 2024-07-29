Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Ambev alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ambev

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 555,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,190 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 49.3% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 323.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 198,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.