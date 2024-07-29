Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.
Several analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
