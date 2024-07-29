American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

