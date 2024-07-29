American Healthcare REIT (AHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR opened at $16.62 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

