American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

