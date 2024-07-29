American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $22,784,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 294,253 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $11,598,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 18.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

