American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $200.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

