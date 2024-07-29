American International Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 589,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 379,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 627,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

