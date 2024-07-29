American International Group Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ATI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ATI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $66.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

