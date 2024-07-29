American International Group Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

