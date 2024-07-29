American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE MOD opened at $104.15 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $120.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.