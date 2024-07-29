American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Paycom Software by 649.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 51,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,754,590. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $164.03 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

