American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

RHP opened at $101.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.