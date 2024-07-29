American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

