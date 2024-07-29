American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

