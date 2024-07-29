American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

TRNO stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

