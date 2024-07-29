American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $104.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $235.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

